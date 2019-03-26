Huawei P30 Pro and P30 go official with excellent Periscope triple camera

At a press event held earlier today, March 26, in Paris, Huawei introduced its 2019 flagship smartphones sequels to Huawei P20 and P20 Pro from last year.

Huawei P30 Pro and P30 phones feature a special Periscope triple camera, an AMOLED Full HD+ display, are equipped with Kirin 980 processor, and offer 40W SuperCharge technology (including wireless and reversible wireless charging).

The all new Huawei P30 Pro and P30 come with a very narrow notch which includes a 32MP selfie camera, but because it is so narrow it does not include autofocus and no facial recognition / unlock security feature. The good news is it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor which should be faster and more accurate than the one on the Mate 20 Pro.

Both handsets will be available with 6 or 8 GB RAM, with 64GB and up to 512GB (Pro only) of internal storage, run Android 9 Pie with the EMUI v9.1 on top of the mobile operating system, which will give us some additional features baked in by Huawei.

Huawei P30 Pro features a slightly curved on both sides 6.5″ AMOLED display with 2,340 x 1,080 pixel resolution, the standard P30 features a flat 6.1″ AMOLED display with the same resolution and aspect ratio of 19,5:9, as well as DCI-P3 support and HDR technology.