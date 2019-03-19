Black Shark 2 goes official. A lot of new features including a better gaming display!

At a press event scheduled as announced for March 18, Black Shark has taken the wraps off of its latest gaming smartphone dubbed Black Shark 2.

Apart from the first generation Black Shark gaming phone and its upgrade later that year dubbed Black Shark Helo, the Black Shark 2 delivers a series of new features and most importantly, a better touch display for gamers!

The 6.4″ Full HD+ screen has no notch (which is important for gaming and videos) and it is a Samsung made AMOLED panel with HDR and DCI-P3 support. The tactile response of the new screen is 43.5 milliseconds according to Black Shark officials.

Furthermore, the new display has Magic Press technology which will allow users to map on-screen buttons for gaming purposes. The screen also integrates a fingerprint sensor.