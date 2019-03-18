Redmi 7 goes official! First smartphone with a notch priced under 100 euros

Xiaomi’s sub brand Redmi has just released a new smartphone this morning in Beijing, China, sibling to Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. The brand new low-budget phone is the first one with a notch priced under 100 euros.

Redmi 7 feature a 6.26-inch LCD display with HD+ screen resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 on top to protect it. It is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 632 processor.

The phone will be available in multiple configurations: with 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM (internal storage); 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM.

The all new Redmi phone is equipped with a dual main camera at the back comprised of 12MP + 2MP sensors, and an 8MP selfie snapper embedded in the circular notch.

The phone runs MIUI 10 based on Google’s Android 9 Pie mobile operating system and it even delivers A.I. based features.

Redmi 7 will be available in China starting at about 95 euros (goes up to 130 euros for the 4GB RAM equipped model) March 26, in Comet Blue, Lunar Red and Eclipse Black colours.