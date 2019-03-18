Motorola P40 might be the first phone with Samsung’s Exynos chipset

Samsung Electronics produces its own mobile chipsets under the Exynos brand for years now. Its manufacturing infrastructure is so great that it can even produce Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon series chipsets for the last couple of years. But for some reason, Samsung never sold its own Exynos chips to other mobile makers.

This could change starting this Spring, when Lenovo is expected to launch Motorola P40 smartphone, a mid-range handset rumoured to sport Samsung’s Exynos 9610. The information was recently listed on Geekbench mobile benchmark platform.