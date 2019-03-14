Nova 4e goes official with Kirin 710 CPU & Android Pie

Back in December of last year (2018), Huawei introduced the Nova 4 smartphone which is more or less a premium device and the first of the Chinese brand with an in-display selfie camera.

Today, Huawei introduces a more affordable version of it dubbed Nova 4e. The new model is equipped with Huawei’s Kirin 710 CPU, it has 128 GB internal storage and 6 or 4 GB of RAM.

Huawei Nova 4e feature a 6.15-inch LCD display with a waterdrop-like notch, Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,312 pixels) screen resolution and 19,5:9 aspect ratio.

In addition, the phone packs a 3,340 mAh battery, it has fingerprint sensor on the 3D glass back and a triple camera but this time around the sensors not as great as the 48MP we’ve seen on the Nova 4 from 2018. The triple camera is comprised of a 24MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP sensor with 120-degree wide-angle and a 2MP sensor for depth. The selfie camera has a 32MP sensor.

Nova 4e runs Android Pie with Emotion UI v9 on top of it, it comes with HiVision and GPU Turbo v2.0 software features.

Huawei Nova 4e will be available as of March 21 in China, March 26 globally, in Blue, Black and White colours starting at 300 dollars for the 4GB RAM equipped model, almost 350 dollars the 6GB RAM variant.