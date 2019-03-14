Android Q Beta 1 available for all Pixel smartphones

Surprise, surprise! Well, not really, as we’ve been expecting Google to release Android 10 between the end of February and March.

So, anyways, Google has made Android Q beta 1 available for download to all Google Pixel smartphones (Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL), and the Android community is already buzzing with joy.

Yes, the beta build is available to the original Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones although the support is, kind of, over. Got one in your drawers? Get it out, dust it off and enroll in Google’s Android beta program.

“Android Beta for Pixel offers you a simple way to try pre-release versions of Android, and test drive our new features. The feedback you provide will help us identify and fix issues, and make the platform even better. Registered devices will automatically receive updates for the latest beta version of Android,” Google’s Android Developers blog

While you are downloading and install Android Q Beta 1, you can take a look at what’s new in the new build. We will just go ahead and name a few things: a lot of accent is put on Privacy in Android 10, more control over you Location settings, changes to resizeableActivity, onResume and onPause to better adapt apps behaviour in foldable screens (Galaxy Fold, Mate X etc). New things in the Connectivity department (better internet connectivity, better wi-fi performance), there is a new Dynamic depth format for photos, and a lot more.

The downloadable images of Android Q Beta 1 are available here.

Enjoy!