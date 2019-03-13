Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone to debut March 18

The company behind Black Shark gaming smartphone, the one backed up by Xiaomi Inc, is about to unleash its second generation mobile gaming handset which is said to offer a 60% improved battery performance over its predecessor to accomodate professional mobile gamers within the eSports arena.

Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone ready to debut

Black Shark 2 has been confirmed to make its official debut on March 18, which according to Black Shark CEO Peter Wu who published the above poster, is equipped with Qualcomm’s greatest chipset yet, the Snapdragon 855, it comes with up to 12GB of RAM (there will be an 8GB RAM variant too). The all new and improved Black Shark 2 will also come with 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution, and a liquid-based cooling system dubbed Liquid Cool v3.0.

The phone is developed in close partnership with esports pro players to fit their gameplay requirements.

While we wait for March 18 to arrive there is an alleged teaser trailer making the rounds on YouTube this week, claiming to tease the Black Shark 2 launch.

Black Shark 2 Teaser Trailer