Android Pie update for HTC smartphones pushed to Q2 2019

HTC’s smartphone business is going through several rough years in a row due to poor management decisions, and although it got to the point where the company had to make a deal with Google to stay afloat, HTC remains one of the well-known smartphone brands with tens of millions of fans all over the globe ready to jump back in HTC’s boat if the company is able to shift its strategy and deliver what people ask of them.

For instance, the software update of their phones is a total letdown for most HTC users, the company is not able even today to deliver firmware upgrades in time to its most faithful customers.

In a tweet posted recently on its official Twitter account HTC says that it has pushed back to Q2 of 2019 the Android Pie update for HTC smartphones such as HTC U12+, HTC U11+ and HTC U11. Right now, the only HTC smartphone offering Android Pie experience to its owners is the HTC U11 Life, a phone launched in partnership with Google under Android One project, which means the updates are received through Google’s servers.

We wanted to share the status on the Android 9 update. HTC is currently working on ensuring the update is compatible with our phones & we anticipate a release for U11, U11+ & U12+ customers starting Q2’19. Exact timing defers to operators’ availabilities in different countries. — HTC (@htc) March 11, 2019

