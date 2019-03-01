Asus ZenFone software update to Android Pie

In a post (now closed) on Asus’ official ZenTalk forums, one of their moderators posted on February 26 2019 a roadmap with all the Asus ZenFone devices that will be getting a software update to Android Pie at some point this year.

While the ZenFone 5 (model number ZE620KL) and ZenFone 5z (model number ZS620KL) have already received the new firmware build which offers Android Pie to their owners, the said post revealed that the Asus ROG Phone is about to receive the upgrade (probably this month), and the list continues with a plethora of other ZenFone series handsets (check the screnshot below for your specific model).