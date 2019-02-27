V50 ThinQ 5G is LG’s first smartphone with such wireless radio tech inside

The launch and the commercial name picked for V50 ThinQ 5G tells us that LG Electronics is betting big on 5G technology as of this year. So big that instead of launching a foldable smartphone to compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X, LG is going on another direction. At least for now.

Instead of delivering a foldable device LG pairs the V50 smartphone with an unusuall accessory which you can attach it to the smartphone and use as a secondary display, but the bezels on this thing are horribly thick (see image above).

In order to deliver 5G speeds V50 ThinQ 5G is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset, the version that includes the X50 modem in it. The phone features a 6.4-inc FullVision OLED display with a classic wide notch and 1,440 x 3,120 pixels screen resolution doubled up by two stereo speakers with DAC to bring the mobile entertainment level to a whole new level.

Another trend that LG isnt following in 2019 is the in-display fingerprint sensor integration, instead LG opted for a physical biometric sensor placed on the back of V50 ThinQ 5G smartphone which is so 2011 (Motorola Atrix was the first phone to featue such a sensor).

In the camera department V50 ThinQ 5G delivers a triple camera sensor setup on the back with OIS: 12MP with f/1.5 aperture, 12MP telephoto with f/2.4 aperture and a 16MP wide-angle sensor with f/1.9 aperture

LG also included a 4,000 mAh battery inside its new V series flagship device, a device that runs Android 9 Pie.

No word on pricing yet, but expect to cos