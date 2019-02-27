LG G8 ThinQ and G8s ThinQ unveiled at MWC2019, in Barcelona

At the same press event held in Barcelona, at Mobile World Congress 2019, where LG unveiled V50 ThinQ 5G (its first ever 5G equipped phone), the South Korean OEM also introduced the 2019 G series flagship smartphone, LG G8 ThinQ, which will be available in more than one variant including an G8s ThinQ model.

G8 ThinQ

The brand new device might be the last of the G series, as rumours hint at LG wanting to rebrand its flagship series into something else due to G series years in a row of failure. Equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 (the chipset version without an X50 5G modem), LG G8 ThinQ features a 6.1-inch FullVision OLED display with a 19,5:9 aspect ratio, a classic wide notch and still pretty thick bezels for 2019 trend. The screen resolution is 1,440 x 3,120 pixels.

G8 ThinQ comes with 6GB of RAM (probably not enough RAM for some), 128GB internal storage, a 3,500 mAh battery and a triple main camera at the back comprised of 12MP main sensor + 12MP telephoto sensor + 16MP ultra-wide angle sensor just like LG’s V50 ThinQ 5G phone.

G8s ThinQ

The G8s ThinQ model feature a slightly larger display in diagonal at 6.2-inches. It still has a OLED panel, but the screen resolution is only Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,248 pixels). The battery capacity is 50mAh bigger and the camera setup at the back is 12MP + 12MP + 13MP instead of a 16MP ultra-wide angle, which will likely make the G8s ThinQ a more affordable variant.

And to make it all weird LG will be selling a third variant of the G8 ThinQ in some markets with a dual main camera instead of a triple camera.

All three models will run Android 9 Pie however, and integrate what LG calls Air Motion, a new way to interact with your phone through gestures instead of touches. It also delivers Qualcomm Quick Charge v3.0.

Pricing and availability were not revealed by LG Electronics during its press event. But we will get back to you with details when the company makes such information public.