Xperia 1 replaces all previous Xperia XZ flagship phones!

At a press conference held in Barcelona earlier today, Sony Mobile said that it has reinvented the Xperia XZ series with the launch of its brand new Xperia 1 flagship smartphone touted as the worlds first smartphone equipped with a 4K OLED CinemaWide display. And boy, the phone is tall and narrow!

Sony’s Xperia 1 feature a 6.5″ CinemaWide display with 21:9 aspect ratio and 1,644 x 3,840 pixels screen resolution. It also supports HDR video format. The phone is made of two Gorilla Glass 6 panels sandwiched together by a metal chassis. The housing is IP68 certified (water-resistant), and there is a fingerprint sensor on the side, but not embedded in the Power button.

Inside Xperia 1 we find Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset backed-up by 6GB of RAM (we kind of wished it had at least 8GB as most flagship today go up to 10 or 12GB of RAM, wink at Galaxy S10), it is equipped with a 3,330 mAh battery with Battery Care functionality (meaning it recharges slower overnight to protect the battery cells).