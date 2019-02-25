Nokia 9 Pureview goes official! Its main feature a super quintuple camera setup

HMD Global has finally decided to take the wraps off of its “flagship” Nokia 9 device which was rumoured to debut last fall at IFA 2018, but has been pushed back to Mobile World 2019.

Nokia 9 Pureview is a unimpressive smartphone considering the hardware offering, but with good price tag for a camera oriented device powered by Google’s Android One project.

The only impressive things about HMD’s Nokia 9 Pureview is its super quintuple main camera at the back, and its P-OLED display with 2K screen resolution that also houses an in-display fingerprint sensor. Apart from that everything else seems outdated for a 2019 smartphone.