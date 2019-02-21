Samsung Galaxy Fold announced! Costs an arm and a leg

Yesterday, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event in San Francisco, Samsung Electronics led the press conference with its Galaxy Fold smartphone announcement although the star of the show should have been the Galaxy S10.

Yes, Samsung’s first foldable device with a flexible display not the Galaxy Round joke of a phone from a few years ago (2013), or those clam shell devices Samsung keeps on releasing even in 2018-2019.

Galaxy Fold features a 4.6-inch display on the outside (when the phone is closed like a book), while on the inside there is a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display that folds. To be able to fold it, Samsung developed a unique hinge with gears that the company says it will last for hundreds of thousand of folds without breaking a sweat. Also Samsung will allow clients to customize the colour of the hinge.

Before going into software details abou