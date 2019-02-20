Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (Special Edition) packs Snapdragon 712 chip

If Xiaomi’s Mi 9 is to big for your hands at 6.4″ in diagonal and 157.5 mm tall, then know that Xiaomi also introduced a slightly smaller Mi 9 SE (Special Edition) this morning in China.

The phone features a 6-inch AMOLED display with a similar water-drop like notch that houses a similar 20MP sensor as we’ve encountered on the Mi 9 flagship phone. Xiaomi Mi 9 SE also delivers a triple main camera at the back but the setup is slightly different: 48MP sensor + 13MP ultra-wide sensor + 8MP telephoto sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE is also made of glass and the chin is slightly thicker in comparison, but the overall look of the phone is premium, which is nice.

Inside is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712 chipset, which makes MI 9 SE the first smartphone to ship with this new chip, it comes with 6GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB internal storage.