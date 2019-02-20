Xiaomi Mi 9 now official, with the fastest wireless charging technology in tow

At a press event held earlier this morning in China, Xiaomi Inc announced its Mi 9 flagship smartphone for 2019, and their first handset with a tripla main camera, as well as the worlds fastest wireless charging technology integrated in a smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 9 feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display which covers 90.7% of the front of the device, it comes with a small notch where there sits a 20MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and Face Unlock functionality. The screen also has a Ultra Sonic fingerprint sensor under the display.

One of the main features of the new flagship from Xiaomi is its triple camera at the back comprised of a main 48MP IMX586 sensor produced by Sony, a 16MP ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.0 aperture, and a 12MP tele photo sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Sample photos taken with this camera are available here.

Inside, Mi 9 is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset, with 6, 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 64, 128 or 256 GB internal storage. The phone comes with a 3,300 mAh battery and Charge Turbo technology compatible with up to 27W chargers (Xiaomi recommends its own but it does not include it in the box, instead it ships the phone with an 18W charger). As for the wireless charging feature, it is the fastest technology we’ve encountered in a smartphone.

Xiaomi sells the Mi 9 in Lavender Violet, Ocean Blue and Black Piano colours starting at 400 Euros for the 6GB RAM model, and goes up to 530 Euros for the 12GB RAM transparent back model, which is more or less a limited edition dedicated to James Cameron’s Alita: Battle Angel animated movie.