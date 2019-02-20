Galaxy S10 smartphones now official with worlds first HDR10+ display

At Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Unpacked event in San Francisco, the South Korean gadgets maker announced a plethora of, you guessed it, Android-powered smartphones and accessories.

The brand new flagship smartphones come with what Samsung Director of Product Marketing, Suzanne De Silva says it is the “most color accurate display on a mobile device”, and world’s first HDR10+ display. Samsung’s Infinity-O display with Dynamic AMOLED technology is gorgeous and it covers as expected most of the front of these new S10 phones. The company says all sensors are underneath the display as is the Ultra Sonic fingerprint sensor.

Inside Galaxy S10 and S10+ are either an 7nm Exynos 9820 chipset or an 8nm Snapdragon 855 chip, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1 whopping Terabyte (note that you get a micro SD card slot in which you can insert another 512GB Samsung card).

The triple camera system with Dual OIS (optical image stabilisation) on these phones is another remarkable feature. Composed of three sensors the camera packs a 12MP telephoto lens + 12MP wide angle lens + 16MP Ultra-wide angle lens. At the front there is