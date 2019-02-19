Huawei P30 series event confirmed for March 26. Location inside!

We heard a lot of rumours lately about Huawei’s up and coming flagship series the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro. Do not confuse this with Motorola’s P30 which was announced last summer, and in no way it was a flagship device.

Today, we get the confirmation date for Huawei P30 and P30 Pro launch, which will be taking place March 26, in Paris, France.

Huawei P30 series will follow in the footsteps of Huawei P20 series except they will be larger in size and, of course, more performant.

Huawei’s official event poster (see image above) hints at a smartphone with