G8 ThinQ has a flaw in design. Bezel on top of the notch

Evan Blass, or better known as @evleaks on Twitter, has shared a new image portraying the LG G8 ThinQ flagship smartphone that LG Electronics will unleash during Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona at the end of this month.

The phone will be a powerhouse in terms of hardware and it has a familiar overall design. In fact, it looks a lot like LG V40 ThinQ when looked at from the front and the back. The thing that gets us worried though, is the forehead at the top of the notch, that if Blass’ G8 ThinQ render is accurate (note that the renders he usually leaks are accurate), because none of LG’s competitors have released a flagship phone with such a flaw in design.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro and iPhone XS for example feature an ultra-thin forehead something LG fails to accomplish for some reason. This design flaw can be overlooked if LG ships the G8 ThinQ with dual front-facing speakers, but we doubt that the phone will deliver dual speakers as none of its previous siblings came with this feature.

However, LG G8 ThinQ will feature an 6.1-inch Crystal Sound OLED which will act as an audio amplifier. Basically, the screen will act as a vibrating diaphragm to “produce sound with impressive volume and also improves clarity, making voices easier to discern and subtle musical notes more noticeable” (from LG’s press release).

"In speakerphone mode, audio is delivered with impressive bass through the bottom speaker. Full-bodied stereo performance is possible with a 2-channel audio setup utilizing this bottom speaker and the top part of the display. By working closely with audio partner Meridian, LG again brings excep