Xiaomi Mi 9 set to debut on February 20, with triple main camera & Snapdragon 855

Xiaomi Inc has just confirmed through one of its co-owners, Lei Jun, that they will be announcing their 2019 flagship smartphone Xiaomi Mi 9 on February 20. Basically, on the same day Samsung Electronics unveils its Galaxy S10 smartphones. A pretty bold move to take on Samsung, isn’t it?

Lei Jun published the following poster on Weibo social network in China, showing off the handset in all it glory. Well, at least the back of it, which reveals a glass-made housing, a triple main camera at the back. Sure, the phone is hidden behind an emerald casing, but it does confirm the alignment of its triple camera sensors and the Flash LED.

In addition to what we get from this poster design-wise, we know Xiaomi Mi 9 will sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset, but not the 5G modem, 6GB of RAM, 128GB internal storage, and maybe a 27W fast charger.

Xiaomi Mi 9 will cost around 400 Euros according to recent rumours, which is an incredible price tag considering it delivers top-tier performance through Snapdragon 855 CPU and premium design.