Samsung teases its foldable and flexible Galaxy smartphone. Debut set for February 20 beside Galaxy S10

At an Unpacked press event in San Francisco set for February 20, Samsung Electronics will unveil its Galaxy S10 smartphones line-up, but it will also debut the first-ever foldable and flexible Galaxy smartphone.

The confirmation somewhat cryptic comes through a new video teaser posted on Monday on social media via its official accounts (Twitter, Facebook). The clip shows a text folding just like the foldable smartphone we’ve seen briefly recently in Samsung’s TV ad (see below) that states: “The future unfolds“.

The future of mobile will unfold on February 20, 2019. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/MHvwrt7Rf4 — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 11, 2019

The outer screen of Samsung’s foldable and flexible Galaxy smartphone is rumoured to measure 4.6-inches in diagonal, the inner screen for the tablet mode might measure 7.3-inches in diagonal.

Beside Samsung’s first foldable and flexible Galaxy smartphone, the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10E (the more affordable variant of the three), the South Korean OEM might also announce a new smartwatch dubbed Galaxy Watch Active, which is rumoured to feature a 1.3-inch circular display with 360 x 360 pixels screen resolution, a 230mAh battery, LTE connectivity, NFC, GPS, heart rate sensor and a built-in speaker.

Samsung’s San Francisco Unpacked event celebrating 10 years of Galaxy S phones releases will be fabulous to say the least. The event will be live streamed over the internet, so no worries if you can’t make it to the USA, you’ll be able to watch it on YouTube.