Xperia XA3 smartphones are coming with tall display and horizontal camera sensors

Aside from its flagship smartphone Xperia XZ4, Sony Mobile will also be introducing a couple of new mid-range Xperia XA3 handsets with a tall display. Xperia XA3 Ultra for instance has a very unusually tall display.

Until the end of the month when Sony is supposed to unleash a few new Xperia devices in a press conference live streamed over the Internet from Mobile World Congress 2019, Barcelona, we get to take a good peek at what might be the Xperia XA3 with a 5.9″ tall display and Xperia XA3 Ultra with a 6.5″ display with thin bezels.

Both XA3 handhelds are rumoured to sport Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,560 pixels) screen resolution, will integrate Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 mid-range chipset and will run Android 8 Oreo instead of Android 9 Pie out of the box, which is a bit odd considering that Google is about to unveil Android Q build (v10) this Spring.