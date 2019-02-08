Huawei P30 and P30 Pro shown off by Spinge in accessories renders

Huawei will be announcing its flagship smartphone sequels (Huawei P20, P20 Pro) for the first half of 2019 at the end of March, in Paris. The confirmation also comes through unofficial channels.

Spigen, renowned accessories maker has published several case renders on its website portraying both the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro enclosed in dedicated accessories. What’s even more interesting about these images, is that they show the design of both handsets a couple of months before Huawei will unveil them, and they also may confirm the exact date of launch – March 28, 02:45PM, as it is written on the screen of both Huawei devices portrayed in Spigen’s images.