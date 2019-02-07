Moto G7 smartphones are official. Pricing and specifications inside!

During a press event held in Brazil earlier today, and broadcasted live over the internet for the rest of the world to watch, Lenovo / Motorola introduced its Moto G7 smartphone line-up for 2019. The brand new series include 4 smartphones: Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play, all run Android 9 Pie and sport a notch-based display.

Moto G7 Plus

We are starting off with Moto G7 Plus smartphone because this it the top-tier device in the mid-range G7 series, and the most powerful ever produced phone Moto G.