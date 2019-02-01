Samsung foldable smartphone briefly shown off in a leaked video

A leaked video of what looks like an official Samsung Electronics TV/Youtube commercial shows off current and future Galaxy series and other cool tech gadgets.

Samsung foldable smartphone

Among all of Samsung products that appear in the video there is one that attracted our attention. A device in the hands of a woman who looks awfully similar to the foldable prototype the South Korean OEM presented in the end of 2018 as its up and coming Samsung foldable smartphone.

At 0:23 seconds a woman appears on the video unfolding like a book a device with two screens. The sequence is shot in night-time which makes the handset that she holds in the hands very visible as the second display lights up once unfolded.

Samsung foldable smartphone will be announced by the end of Spring. We probably wont see it unveiled during Samsung’s Unpacked event set for February 20th, where the OEM will be introducing its Galaxy S10 line-up for 2019, but we might see it launch during Mobile World Congress 2019 even in Barcelona, or in March or April.

Samsung foldable smartphone looks thin and ready enough to make its debut in the next couple of months compared to the prototype Samsung showed off on stage at Samsung Developers Summit 2018.

What do you think? Does it look worthy enough for a James Bond movie cameo?