Huawei foldable smartphone teaser confirms February 24 launch date #MWC2019

Samsung Electronics is not the only smartphone maker to launch a foldable smartphone in 2019, Huawei will be announcing its own foldable device during Mobile World Congress 2019, too.

The confirmation comes from Huawei itself via Weibo Chinese social network, where the company posted an image teaser to promote and confirm February 24th as the date of unveiling, as well as the city to host the event – Barcelona.

Huawei foldable smartphone might arrive equipped with an HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset from last year found in the Mate 20 Pro, but with a slight upgrade. The rumour has it Huawei will embed Balong 5000 5G modem in this particular version of Kirin 980 chip. And Huawei foldable smartphone isn’t the only 5G ready smartphone the Chinese brand will be unveiling this year. Expect at least three or four 5G phones including one coming under its sub brand – Honor.

The Huawei foldable smartphone folds down the middle unlike Xiaomi’s foldable prototype, and it keeps the screen on the outside.

Exicting times are coming this Spring! Just stay tuned to our daily news stories to have access to all the press event happening in February at MWC2019.