Sony Xperia XZ4 hardware specs leak along with some availability details

Sony Mobile will be announcing a new Xperia flagship smartphone at Mobile World Congress 2019, in Barcelona at the end of next month. But so far, the information about its 2019 top-tier phone were scarce.

Not the case anymore, as newly leaked information hints at a very tall Sony Xperia XZ4 smartphone (16,7 centimeters tall) equipped with a 6.5-inch in diagonal OLED panel (Triluminos display) with 21:9 aspect ratio and QuadHD+ (1,440 x 3,360 pixels) screen resolution. Its display is protected by a sheet of Gorilla Glass 5 according to the source GSMArena quotes.

Sony Xperia XZ4 will likely sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage (rumours hint at a 256GB version as well) with a micro SD card slot for memory expansion.