Galaxy S10 Plus in-display dual selfie camera & ultra-thin bezels confirmed by live photo

About twenty days more to go before Samsung Electronics will unveil its Galaxy S10 smartphones line-up.

Galaxy S10 Plus in-display dual selfie camera confirmed

And while we are counting down the days passing by until February 20th event, new leaked information and another live image dropped this week confirming Galaxy S10 Plus in-display dual selfie camera and its ultra-thin bezels as well as its 4,000 mAh battery.

Brazilian National Telecom Certification Authority Anatel revealed in its newly listed certifications three phones identified by model number EB-BG970ABU, EB-BG973ABU, and EB-BG975ABU (Samsung’s official numbers for all three Galaxy S10 phones are SM-G970, SM-G973 and SM-G975). The listing also confirms all three devices’ battery capacity: Galaxy S10 has a 3,300 mAh battery, the Galaxy S10E (the “Lite” version) has a 3,000 mAh battery inside.