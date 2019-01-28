Nokia event at MWC2019 confirmed by Saarvikas & Nokia 9, Nokia 8.1 Plus teaser posters

HMD Global has officially confirmed its Nokia event at MWC2019 scheduled on February 24, in Barcelona, through a couple of teaser posters that hide Nokia 9‘s main camera and Nokia 8.1 Plus in-display selfie camera under a dark veil (we had to tune the brightness of both posters to make them visible), as well as through a tweet posted by its Chief of Product Officer, Juho Saarvikas on his Twitter account.

So, it is official! New Nokia smartphones are coming late next month at a press event taking place in Barcelona, press event which will also be streamed over the internet for those that can’t attend Mobile World Congress 2019 edition.

Nokia 9 will likely get a main camera equipped with up to 5 imagining sensors, while Nokia 8.1 Plus will sport an in-display selfie camera to clear the notch and trim a lot of its bezels.

Both smartphones will likely run Google’s Android 9 Pie mobile operating system in its stock version, that’s because we are expecting both phones to launch under Android One project, which also means 2-3 years of timely software upgrades (firmware upgrades) straight from Google itself.

There are also rumours about HMD Global launching a Nokia 1 handset as well at MWC2019,which might be an Android Go edition device. You’ll have to tune it to Nokia’s stream on February 24 to learn more, unless you’ll be in Barcelona on that day.