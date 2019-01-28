Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 make their debut in India with Infinity-V display

As expected, today, January 28 at press event in India, Samsung Electronics unveiled its first ever Galaxy smartphones with a notch, the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10.

Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 are two affordable handsets equipped with mid-range hardware, but with slim bezels and sleek design.

Samsung Galaxy M20 is the better of the two featuring a 6.3-inch Infinity-V display (LCD Panel) with Full HD+ screen resolution. It is equipped with Samsung’s Exynos 7904 chipset (1.8GHz CPU + 3 or 4 GB of RAM + 64GB internal storage), with 5,000 mAh battery, a dual main camera at the back 13MP (f/1.9 aperture) + 5MP (f/2.2 aperture), 8MP selfie camera (f/2.0) at the front that works as a Face Unlock too.

Samsung Galaxy M10 feature a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display (LCD Panel as well) with HD+ (720 x 1,510 pixels) screen resolution. This variant comes equipped with Samsung’s Exynos 7870 chipset (1.6GHz CPU + 2 or 3 GB of RAM + 32GB internal storage). The phone packs a 3,400 mAh battery, a dual main camera at the back comprised of a 13MP main sensor + 5MP ultra-wide sensor. The selfie camera packs a 5MP sensor.

Both, the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 in the Galaxy M series run Android Oreo OS with Samsung Experience v9.5 UI on top of it.

Samsung India will start shipping the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 in Ocean Blue or Charcoal Black starting February 5th. Pricing starts at 100 Euros and it can go up to 160 Euros for the most equipped Galaxy M20 variant.