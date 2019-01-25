Moto G7 smartphone line-up unintentionally leaked by Motorola Brazil

Motorola Brazil is not at its first unintentional leak, but this one is more exciting as it reveals to the public the entire Moto G7 smartphone series (pictures and specs details) which Lenovo will unveil in a press event scheduled for February 7th.

According to Motorola Brazil listing the standard Moto G7 will feature a 6.24-inch Full HD+ display (1,080 x 2,270 pixels) with waterdrop-like notch, it is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. At the back sits a dual main camera comprised of a main 12MP camera sensor helped by a 5MP depth sensor. The battery inside Moto G7 has 3,000 mAh capacity.

Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Plus specifications are almost similar but not their looks.

Moto G7 Play and Power feature an HD+ display (720 x 1,512 pixels screen resolution), the same Snapdragon 632 chipset as in Moto G7. The Moto G7 Plus however comes equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 chipset.

Moto G7 Play has only 2GB of RAM, Moto G7 Plus has 4GB RAM like the standard model, while Moto G7 Power comes with 3GB of RAM. Also the Plus variant is equipped with a 16MP camera sensor at the back.