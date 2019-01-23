HMD Global CPO reveals Android Pie update roadmap for Nokia smartphones

So far a handful of Nokia smartphones have already jumped to Android Pie, while Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco are in the processig of receiving it as we speak, and now we are getting confirmation from HMD Global’s Chief of Product himself, Juho Sarvikas, about which Nokia phones are next in line to make the upgrade to Android 9.0 firmware.

According to Sarvikas, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3.1 Plus’ upgrade to Pie build is due this January, while Nokia 6, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1 are due to receive it in Q1. The Nokia 3 and Nokia 1 handsets owners on the other hand will have to wait patiently until early Q2 of 2019.

Revealing our Android Pie update roadmap! We were the fastest in deploying Android Oreo 🍪 8.0 and 8.1 portfolio wide, with Android Pie 🥧 we are committed to be even faster. You can also take a peek into the kitchen here: https://t.co/NlWbss4q3P #nokiamobile #android #androidone pic.twitter.com/lrJADwJOxO — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 23, 2019

HMD Global is known for releasing Android One powered devices which means the software update comes early through Google’s servers. Most times even earlier than other manufacturers flagship smartphones receive the upgrade, not to mention that Nokia phones offer more value for the money.