Lenovo Z5 Pro GT’s AnTuTu benchmark score tops all smartphones including iPhone XS

Announced a week before Christmas last year, Lenovo Z5 Pro GT (world’s first smartphone equipped with Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon 855 chipset) is now topping the rankings at AnTuTu.

According to AnTuTu’s official Weibo account in China, Lenovo Z5 Pro GT scored 371,273 points within its benchmark Android application. As you can see from the screenshot published by AnTuTu, Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is equipped with Adreno 640 GPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB internal storage (ROM) and runs Google’s latest Android v9.0 Pie mobile operating system, a version even better optimized for performance and energy efficience.

The benchmark score result is even more impressive as it beat Apple’s iPhone XS Max (with its Apple A12 Bionic chipset) score. Sure, it didn’t beat Sony’s Xperia XZ4 395,721 benchmark score result but that phone remains unannounced for at least another month.