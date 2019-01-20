Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones outed in new renders. No fingerprint sensors at the back!

One of the most important Samsung Unpacked events of the year is happening in exactly a month from today in San Francisco and Paris, where the South Korean smartphone maker will be unveiling its 2019 flagship smartphones line-up.

Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones

This event is even more important to the manufacturer considering that it is celebrating 10 years of making Galaxy S smartphones this year. However, Samsung seems to no being able to keep its all new Galaxy S10 series under wraps, thus spoiling to a point its launch event set on February 20th.

New retail images have been leaked displaying all three variants of the Galaxy S10 Samsung will be announcing next month. As seen depicted in the images above (from left to right): the Galaxy S10E or S10 Lite; the standard Galaxy S10 model and the Galaxy S10+ (Plus) version.

The differences in size (tallness), kind of, confirm to us that they match all previously rumoured 6.4″, 6.1″ and 5.8″ Infinity display sizes.

Both the Standard and the Plus S10 get the in-display fingerprint sensor as well as the in-display selfie camera with the S10+ to sport a dual selfie cam, whereas the Galaxy S10 Lite (the lesser equipped of the three) is rumoured to drop the heart rate sensor and the in-display fingerprint sensor. However, all three handsets will get a physical Bixby assistant button on the left-hand side, and a 3.5mm headphones jack.

We also expect all three Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones to run Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung Experience v10 or should we say Samung’s One UI as it was presented by the company not too long ago.