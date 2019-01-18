Galaxy S10+ sighted in the wild with dual front in-display selfie camera

Samsung Electronics already informed the world about its Unpacked event scheduled on February 20, in San Francisco, where the worlds leading mobile maker will likely unveil three brand new Galaxy S10 smartphones, two of which with an Infinity-O display.

If it’s not a fake photo due to the blurriness of the shot and it’s not very credible source, the Galaxy S10+ might have showed up recently in the hands of a commuter in South Korea showing off a dual front in-display selfie camera (two sensors embedded in punch-hole-like design), which seems to be the trend of 2019. Most smartphone makers will lunch this year smartphones with an in-display selfie camera whether it sports 1 or 2 camera sensors, thus serving more touch screen real-estate to its customers.

Despite having similar size as the Galaxy Note 9, the Galaxy S10+ is lighter in the hand according to the source. The phone also comes with an under display fingerprint sensor, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 (which promises 5G modem later in the year), and that’s pretty much all the major upgrades the sequel to Galaxy S9 flagship from last year will deliver in terms of design and new technology.

How do you feel about getting more screen, less bezels but a smaller notifications bar at the top. We will also have to see/test how the in-display camera blends in while watching videos in full-screen mode or while browsing the web.