Mi Mix 3 5G to debut at Xiaomi’s February 24 event, in Barcelona

Late last year Xiaomi introduced the Mi Mix 3 flagship smartphone with a sliding mechanism in order to offer more screen real-estate to its users, and the smartphone has already hit some countries inside EU.

Back then, Xiaomi promised a 5G variant would be on its way to Europe in the first quarter of 2019, and it looks like the Chinese mobile maker is on schedule with its promise as they’ve started inviting the press, bloggers and youtubers from all over the world to their February 24 event, which will be taking place in Barcelona a day before Mobile World Congress 2019 opens its doors to the public.

So, unless it is something else, the star of the event at MWC2019 will likely be the 5G variant of the Mi Mix 3 which is expected to sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 CPU and the X50 modem that’s ready for mobile Gigabit speeds.

Whatever they have in stored for us at the end of February, we will be reporting live from Barcelona, so make sure to stay tuned to our website and our social media accounts.