Xperia XZ4 smartphone alleged design revealed in case renders at MobileFun

Sony Mobile is weeks away from unleashing its 2019 flagship smartphone, the Xperia XZ4, a handset touted to sport a triple camera sensor setup at the back and a tall 21:9 (maybe 4K) display without a notch.

Sony will likely unveil its Xperia XZ4 phone at a press event in Barcelona, a day ahead of Mobile World Congress 2019 debut.

Until today, Sony managed to keep its flagship phone away from the prying eyes but thanks to MobileFun online retailer, we get to take a peek at what could be Xperia XZ4’s design.

According to several Olixar case listings at MobileFun, the front of Xperia XZ4 could look almost like Xperia XZ3‘s, while the back will allegedly feature a three camera sensors setup vertically aligned on the center back of the handset.