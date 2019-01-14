Korean written billboards installed in Paris hype up Samsung’s Galaxy S10 event

Samsung Electronics has officially confirmed and invited the tech journalists, bloggers and youtubers to its February 20 Unpacked venue in Paris, event dedicated to the Galaxy S10 smartphone series.

Korean written billboards show up all over Paris to tease Galaxy S10 event

In addition, the number one mobile maker in the world installed several billboards this week throughout Paris, billboards which are written for a good reason in Korean language, and their translated message reads: “The future unfolds” and “February twentieth.”

According to Samsung’s News portal these billboards “pay homage to the company’s Korean originality, and tease an exciting future for the Galaxy smartphones lineup.”