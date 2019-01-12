Nokia 8.1 Plus 3D renders show an Android One phone with a in-display selfie camera

Nokia X7 smartphone recently entered the European market as Nokia 8.1, and it looks like it will be followed up shortly by Nokia 8.1 Plus model too. However, this particular model will arrive without a notch, instead it will deliver an in-display selfie camera, thus offering more touch screen real-estate to its Android users according to @OnLeaks 3D video rendering of the handset.

Nokia 8.1 Plus will inherit most design elements from Nokia X7 / Nokia 8.1, but it will be slightly larger. The Plus variant is said to feature a 6.22-inch display, a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset (probably Snapdragon 660), it will likely run Android stock under Google’s Android One project, a USB-C port and the loudspeaker at the bottom of the handset, and there is also a 3,5mm headphones jack (thumb up for HMD Global) at the top of the device.

Also expect a Carl Zeiss main camera at the back with at least two camera sensors and Zeiss lenses.

HMD Global’s Nokia 8.1 Plus is in no way a flagship smartphone, but it certainly is an interesting handset as we expect it to arrive at an affordable price tag in Europe.