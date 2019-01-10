Redmi Note 7 goes official as an affordable Android phone with 48MP camera sensor

Earlier this morning at a press event held in China, Xiaomi’s CEO unveiled Redmi Note 7 smartphone with a whooping 48MP camera sensor at the back as part of the Redmi series rebranding (new Redmi logo) strategy for 2019.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 feature a 6.3-inch LCD display with a water drop like notch (display protected by Gorilla Glass) and Full HD+ screen resolution. The new affordable Redmi series Android phone is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery, Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 660 chipset and it will come in three variants: with 3GB RAM + 32GB of ROM (internal storage), 4GB of RAM + 64GB of ROM, and with 6GB of RAM + 64GB of ROM (all three models come with a micro SD card slot).

Its main feature is the main camera with A.I. at the back comprised of a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor + a 5MP sensor for Portraits (depth of field).

Redmi Note 7 also includes Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4 fast charging technology, but you’ll only get a standard 5V brick for it. You’ll have to pay extra for a fast charger from Xiaomi. The battery charges from 0% to 100% in about an hour and forty five minutes.