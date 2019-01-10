Galaxy S10 phones receive a subtle launch date confirmation from Samsung #Unpacked

Samsung Electronics is going all in this year with its premium Galaxy S smartphone series, as the company is celebrating 10 years since it started selling such handsets with Android mobile operating system.

Galaxy S10 phones are coming earlier than expected

Earlier today Samsung begin sending out press invites announcing its Unpacked event schedule for February 20, in San Francisco. An event where we expect to see unveiled the Galaxy S9 successor. The event is oddly scheduled a week ahead of Mobile World Congress 2019 debut (which takes place annually in Barcelona). Usually, Samsung launches new such smartphones during MWC or a couple of weeks after. We are guessing they are cooking up something big for their 10th anniverssary.

The rumour has it that Samsung will be announcing at least three