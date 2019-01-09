Oppo officially enters the UK market

In a tweet on Twitter today, January 9, the global account of Oppo company announced that it is officially entering the UK market.

Oppo officially enters the United Kingdom market

The launch party will take place on January 29th, its tweet reads: “Say hello to @OPPOmobileUK Be sure to follow them and stay tuned for the official launch event on January 29th!”

Finally! UK🇬🇧, we have landed! 😀 https://t.co/bRJVZ9u8tT — OPPO Mobile UK (@OPPOMobileUK) January 9, 2019

Oppo will also launch a website which is currently under construction, and so, we have no information regarding the portfolio the company is bringing to brittish soil starting with the end of the month. However, our money is on most recent Oppo RX17 Pro smartphone which will also be coming to more European markets, and perhaps the critically acclaimed Oppo Find X alongside other more affordable handsets that run Color OS.

