Mi Mix 3 price tag and availability in Europe

Announced in late October 2018, the Mi Mix 3 flagship smartphone with a sliding mechanism and without a notch produced by Xiaomi, is silently arriving on European shores.

As of today Xiaomi starts selling the Mi Mix 3 smartphone in Onyx Black and Sapphire Blue through its official physical stores open on Spanish soil, and starting tomorrow, January 9, in Italy. Spanish and Italian customers can also order it online through Xiaomi’s web shops starting this week.

Italians who will order Xiaomi’s Android smartphone tomorrow, can get it on a 1-day deal for 50 euros less.

Successor to Mi Mix 2, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with an almost full-front display thanks to a magnetic slider (permanent magnets system) it can easily hide the dual front-facing camera behind the screen, thus there is no need for that hideous notch we’ve seen on Pixel 3 XL smartphone.

Mi Mix 3 feature a 6.4-inch OLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution (over 93% screen-to-body ratio), inside is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 CPU that is backed up by 6 and up to 10 GB of RAM, and 128 or 256 GB internal storage. This particular model does not come with a 3.5mm headphones jack, but you do get a USB-C port for fast charging (10W wireless charging as well), a dual 12MP + 12MP main camera, runs Android Oreo based MIUI 10 ROM and it is equipped with a 3,200mAh battery.

Mi Mix 3 price tag

Xiaomi lists the Mi Mix 3 flagship phone at 550 Euros in Spain, which may slightly vary from country to contru inside European Union. For instance, we expect Xiaomi to price it at 500 – 550 GBP in the UK.