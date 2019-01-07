Red and Blue Comet Mate 20 Pro variants on sale in China

Well, it looks like the rumours were true. As of this week Huawei will start selling two more colour variants of its flagship Mate 20 Pro smartphone.

Huawei will be accepting pre-orders for the Red and Blue Comet Mate 20 Pro variants on January 10, in China. These two new models adds to the five colours already released (Bright Black, Sapphire Blue, Cherry Pink, Emerald Green, and Aurora) by Huawei, including the more recent Cherry Pink colour variant.

Both the Red and Blue Comet Mate 20 Pro smartphone versions are listed alongside the other five models on Huawei’s online store Vmall.

Price tag on these brand new colour variants remains the same CNY 5,999 / 6,799 (about 770 / 870 Euros) as the internals of the phones are unchanged. You get the same high-quality display, same Kirin 980 chipset, 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB internal storage, as well as the awe