Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review – Best looking feature-packed Android smartpone of 2018!

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review.

For the last few years Huawei has been improving and improving its smartphone manufacturing skills, so much so that its latest flagship handset is currently one of the most appreciated phones of 2018. And for good reasons!

We’ve been thoroughly testing the Mate 20 Pro for the last couple of months in an everyday use scenario, so that we can present to you our opinion on maybe the best smartphone of 2018.

Let’s find out together if Huawei delivers the best flagship smartphone experience this year.

Design / Display