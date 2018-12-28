Huawei P Smart 2019 officially announced for EU market

No, the year is not over yet for Huawei. After announcing Nova 4 and Honor V20 the other day, today the Chinese smartphone maker unveiled the Huawei P Smart 2019 model.

Huawei P Smart 2019 feature a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with 19,5:9 aspect ratio, water drop like notch, Face Unlock technology, Full HD+ screen resolution, it is equipped with Huawei’s Kirin 710 mid-range chipset backed up by 3GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

In addition, Huawei P Smart 2019 comes with a dual main camera (13MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2MP sensor for depth), an 8MP selfie snapper at the front and a non-removable 3,400 mAh battery inside.

The best news about this phone is that it runs Android 9.0 Pie out of the box being an affordable handset available early 2019.

Priced at 250 Euros Huawei P Smart 2019 will hit select markets inside European Union starting January 2 in Midnight Black, Aurora Blue and Sapphire Blue colours. In the U.K. Huawei P Smart 2018 will cost only 150 GBP at EE, O2 and CW with shipping beginning January 11.