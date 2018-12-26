Honor V20 goes official with Kirin 980 CPU and in-display selfie camera

Honor is a mid-range series developed by Huawei to deliver more affordable devices globally wrapped in a premium design, and the Honor V20 announced earlier today in China under this series is no exception.

The Huawei Honor V20 (also recognized online as Honor View 20) delivers a gorgeous glass-made housing with a V logo on the back which changes colour depending in how the light hits the paint, it also delivers a notch-free 6.4-inch LCD display with Full HD screen resolution and an in-display 25MP selfie camera.

Inside Honor V20 sits Huawei’s currently greatest chip, the Kirin 980 that’s backed up by 6 or 8 GB of RAM, GPU Turbo v2.0 technology and it comes in 128GB and/or 256GB internal storage.

Because it is a mid-range phone sporting an LCD panel, it doesn’t feature the cool new in-display fingerprint sensor technology, instead it offers a physical biometric scanner at the back, where there is also a camera with three sensors (the main one has 48MP resolution). The camera app delivers the Super Night View mode and Electronic Image Stabilization.

Honor V20 pack a 4,000mAh battery with SuperCharge technology and a brick wall which delivers 22.4W fast charging. Huawei claims it charges up to 55% in only 30 minutes (Mate 20 Pro is another very fast charging handset from the Chinese OEM).