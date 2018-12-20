OnePlus 7 allegedly sighted with a circular camera (multiple sensors) setup at the back?

The rumour has it Oneplus will be announcing a 5G version of its flagship killer in the first half of 2019, and it also has Spring-Summer release plans for OnePlus 7, which may (or may not) come with a new circular multiple camera sensors setup in the back, a quite important deviation from the current simple dual camera design found in the OnePlus 6 and 6T models.

An image leaked today allegedly shows Oneplus’ CEO Pete Lau pointing out a prototype device with such a circular camera setup during an internal briefing meeting with the company’s workers (engineers).

The photo (if authentic) shows a red model in a slide, another one in red colour is sitting comfortably on the meeting table, while a White model is in the hands one of Oneplus’ employees.

Oneplus 7 or whatever the name of the 5G-ready will end up be next year, is said to include sub-6GHz band and we’re expecting it to be adopted by EE carrier in United Kingdom, and at T-Mobile / Telekom in some countries inside the European Union.

The 5G enabled Oneplus handset is expected to cost at least 200 Euros / 200 GBP more as Oneplus CEO pointed out in an interview not too long ago due to the inclusion of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset and the X50 modem bound to offer 5G download and upload speeds where the networks will allow it.