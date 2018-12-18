Lenovo Z5s, a mid-range smartphone with Snapdragon 710 & 6GB RAM

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is not the only smartphone the Chinese brand introduced today, it also announced a mid-range counterpart dubbed Lenovo Z5s, which is more powerful than the Lenovo Z5 disappointment from last Summer.

Equipped with Qualcomm’s mid-range series Snapdragon 710 chipset with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 616 GPU, Lenovo Z5s feature a 6.3-inch LTPS LCD with Full HD+ screen resolution and 19,5:9 aspect ratio. The waterdrop-like notch at the top houses a 16MP selfie snapper with Face Unlock technology.

The main camera at the back houses a triple sensors setup comprised of a 16MP main sensor (wide angle) + a telephoto 8MP sensor with 2x optical zoom + 5MP depth sensor. The camera has a dual LED Flash, comes with autofocus, PDAF and 4K video recording.

In addition, Z5s just like Lenovo Z5 Pro is equipped with a 3,350 mAh battery, and will be available in three versions: a 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM model, a 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, and a 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant.

Lenovo Z5s runs Android Oreo just like Z5 Pro GT with ZUI v10 on top of it, it has a USB-C port with fast charging (15W wall adapter), Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac.

Lenovo is already accepting pre-orders for Lenovo Z5s in Titanium Crystal Blue (wich is more of a purple colour), Honey Love Orange and Starry Gray starting at 180 euro. An excellent price tag for any market don’t you think?