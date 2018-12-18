Lenovo Z5 Pro GT, worlds first smartphone with Snapdragon 855 CPU & 12GB RAM

Lenovo is going all in 2019! And what better way to kick it off if not starting with Consumer Electronics Show 2019 (in Las Vegas the first week of the New year), where the Chinese brand will bring its newest flagship smartphone announced today, Lenovo Z5 Pro GT, and the world’s first phone equipped with Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset the Snapdragon 855 (7nm), 12GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is also company’s first dual camera (24MP + 16MP, 4K shooting capability) equipped smartphone with a glass back panel available in Ceramic Black and/or Carbon Black texture with red accents for a more luxurious effect. Ohh, and did we mention it has a sliding mechanism to offer more screen real estate (see photo below), and also to hide the front-facing selfie dual camera (16MP + 8MP, Infra Red Face recognition unlocking).

And the specs craze isnt stopping there. The Z5 Pro GT features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and Full HD+ screen resolution (that’s 1,080 x 2,340 pixels). The phone runs Android Oreo with Lenovo’s ZUI v10 on top of it, it is equipped with a 3,350mAh, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, NFC and Wi-Fi 802.11ac.

Lenovo will begin selling the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT starting January 15 via pre-order (shipping begins January 24) in three variants and at a very attractive price tag considering the specs inside:

6GB RAM + 128GB ROM = 340 Euro

8GB RAM + 256GB ROM = 440 Euro

12GB RAM + 512GB ROM = 560 Euro

Excited about this powerhouse for 2019? We know, we are!